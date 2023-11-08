Advertisement
We dive into the 2023 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after nine games and compare that to the 2022 season.

2023 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 43 nationally, averaging 419.4 yards per game. In 2022 they were ranked No. 56 with an average of 399.0 yards a game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 39, scoring an average of 31.4 points per game. This is a slight increase from the previous year when they were tied for No. 49, averaging 30.6 points per game.

2023 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team has shown improvement in this area, ranking No. 61 nationally by allowing only 366.8 yards per game. This is a noticeable jump from their 2022 position at No. 97, where they allowed 412.2 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 55, allowing an average of 24.3 points per game. This is another substantial improvement from 2022, when they were ranked No. 115, allowing a higher average of 32.9 points per game.

The 2023 season has seen West Virginia improve on both sides of the ball.

Full Statistics for WVU in 2023
Category Ranking Statistic

Total Offense

43

419.4

Rushing Offense

7

218.0

Passing Offense

98

201.4

Team Passing Efficiency

65

133.86

Scoring Offense

39

31.4

Total Defense

61

366.8

Rushing Defense

56

139.0

Passing Yards Allowed

62

227.8

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

45

126.16

Scoring Defense

T-55

24.3

Turnover Margin

T-45

0.22

3rd Down Conversion Pct

T-48

0.419

4th Down Conversion Pct

60

0.519

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

47

0.364

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

41

0.421

Red Zone Offense

T-62

0.854

Red Zone Defense

T-53

0.815

Net Punting

37

40.42

Punt Returns

55

9.20

Kickoff Returns

93

18.08

First Downs Offense

T-32

203

First Downs Defense

T-60

178

Fewest Penalties Per Game

30

5.11

Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game

40

45.78

Time of Possession

4

33:56

