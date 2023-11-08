National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football Week 10
We dive into the 2023 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after nine games and compare that to the 2022 season.
2023 Offensive Statistics:
Total Offense: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 43 nationally, averaging 419.4 yards per game. In 2022 they were ranked No. 56 with an average of 399.0 yards a game.
Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 39, scoring an average of 31.4 points per game. This is a slight increase from the previous year when they were tied for No. 49, averaging 30.6 points per game.
2023 Defensive Statistics:
Total Defense: The team has shown improvement in this area, ranking No. 61 nationally by allowing only 366.8 yards per game. This is a noticeable jump from their 2022 position at No. 97, where they allowed 412.2 yards per game.
Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 55, allowing an average of 24.3 points per game. This is another substantial improvement from 2022, when they were ranked No. 115, allowing a higher average of 32.9 points per game.
The 2023 season has seen West Virginia improve on both sides of the ball.
|Category
|Ranking
|Statistic
|
Total Offense
|
43
|
419.4
|
Rushing Offense
|
7
|
218.0
|
Passing Offense
|
98
|
201.4
|
Team Passing Efficiency
|
65
|
133.86
|
Scoring Offense
|
39
|
31.4
|
Total Defense
|
61
|
366.8
|
Rushing Defense
|
56
|
139.0
|
Passing Yards Allowed
|
62
|
227.8
|
Team Passing Efficiency Defense
|
45
|
126.16
|
Scoring Defense
|
T-55
|
24.3
|
Turnover Margin
|
T-45
|
0.22
|
3rd Down Conversion Pct
|
T-48
|
0.419
|
4th Down Conversion Pct
|
60
|
0.519
|
3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense
|
47
|
0.364
|
4th Down Conversion Pct Defense
|
41
|
0.421
|
Red Zone Offense
|
T-62
|
0.854
|
Red Zone Defense
|
T-53
|
0.815
|
Net Punting
|
37
|
40.42
|
Punt Returns
|
55
|
9.20
|
Kickoff Returns
|
93
|
18.08
|
First Downs Offense
|
T-32
|
203
|
First Downs Defense
|
T-60
|
178
|
Fewest Penalties Per Game
|
30
|
5.11
|
Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game
|
40
|
45.78
|
Time of Possession
|
4
|
33:56
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @zachanderson_11