West Virginia dominated BYU 37-7 at home and moved to 6-3 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene connected on 3-5 passes thrown over 20+ yards in the air for 80 yards and a touchdown. On the season, Greene has connected on 19-40 such throws for 693 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

--Greene was blitzed on 11 dropbacks but completed 5-11 passes for 100 yards and a score. When not blitzed, Greene connected on 7-13 throws for 105 yards and a score.

--The offensive line protected Greene as he had on average 2.76 seconds to throw.

--The average depth of target was 12.8.

--Greene had a total of 3 passes dropped by wide receivers.

--The signal caller completed a pair of passes with excellent ball location and timing thrown down the field or in a tight window on his 24 attempts.

--Greene completed just one screen pass for 7 yards. A total of 9 of his 12 completed passes resulted in a first down for the offense.

--Play action was successful connecting on 5-10 throws in those situations for 85 yards and a touchdown.

--On his 27 total dropbacks, Greene scrambled a total of 3 times.

Related: Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1



