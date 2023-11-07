Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. BYU
West Virginia dominated BYU 37-7 at home and moved to 6-3 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene connected on 3-5 passes thrown over 20+ yards in the air for 80 yards and a touchdown. On the season, Greene has connected on 19-40 such throws for 693 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
--Greene was blitzed on 11 dropbacks but completed 5-11 passes for 100 yards and a score. When not blitzed, Greene connected on 7-13 throws for 105 yards and a score.
--The offensive line protected Greene as he had on average 2.76 seconds to throw.
--The average depth of target was 12.8.
--Greene had a total of 3 passes dropped by wide receivers.
--The signal caller completed a pair of passes with excellent ball location and timing thrown down the field or in a tight window on his 24 attempts.
--Greene completed just one screen pass for 7 yards. A total of 9 of his 12 completed passes resulted in a first down for the offense.
--Play action was successful connecting on 5-10 throws in those situations for 85 yards and a touchdown.
--On his 27 total dropbacks, Greene scrambled a total of 3 times.
Related: Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
RUSHING:
--The 336 rushing yards are the most against any opponent in Neal Brown's tenure. As a team, the Mountaineers averaged 7 yards per carry.
--A total of 123 of the 336 yards came after contact. Jaheim White led the way there with 71 of his 146 total yards coming in that fashion or 4.44 per attempt.
--White also put together his second consecutive game averaging over 9.0 yards per rush by hitting the 9.1 mark against the Cougars.
--West Virginia had 12 runs over 10+ yards.
--The Mountaineers forced six missed tackles when rushing the football. White had a total of 4 of those on the night.
RECEIVING:
--West Virginia targeted the tight end 6 times but that resulted in 1 catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. The position has been targeted 41 times for 312 yards and three touchdowns over the first nine games and has already surpassed the 15 catches for 153 yards last season on 24 targets as the spot has been a bigger part of the offense.
--The 43-yard catch by Kole Taylor for a touchdown was the longest at the tight end position since 2018 when Trevon Wesco also hauled in a 43-yard catch.
--West Virginia targeted the running back six times, but it resulted in just 3 catches for 6 yards with all 3 of the drops on the night.
--A total of 70 of the 231 receiving yards came after the catch.
--The pass catchers made all 3 of their contested catch situations with Devin Carter leading the way with a pair.
--West Virginia forced just a pair of missed tackles with one of those coming on that aforementioned 43-yard touchdown grab by Taylor.
BLOCKING:
--West Virginia quarterbacks were kept clean on 26 of 29 dropbacks in this game.
--The offensive line did not allow a sack and only 4 tackles for loss.
--Off the right guard, West Virginia averaged 21.3 yards per carry on three attempts. Off the left and right ends, the Mountaineers had a combined 18 carries for 113 yards. Both of the touchdown runs were scored off the left tackle but overall the Mountaineers had just 5 rushes for 14 yards or 2.8 per carry when running there.
--West Virginia had five false start penalties in the first half.
--Zach Frazier led the Mountaineers in run blocking at 77.3 across 35 snaps. Wyatt Milum paced pass blocking with a grade of 88.4 across 32 snaps.
DEFENSE:
--On 50 passing dropbacks, West Virginia blitzed 16 times which resulted in UCF completing 8-15 passes for 73 yards or 4.9 yards per attempt.
--The Mountaineers held BYU to just 67 yards rushing or 3.2 per attempt.
--West Virginia missed just 4 tackles.
--The defense had 3 sacks and 8 tackles for loss. The Mountaineers also had 8 pass breakups with Beanie Bishop finishing with 5. He now has a nation-leading 17 overall.
--The long reception allowed was just 23 yards. The long run was only 10.
--Beanie Bishop was targeted 7 times, resulting in just 2 catches for 24 yards. The other starting corner in Malachi Ruffin permitted just 2-5 passes for 11 yards.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @zachanderson_11