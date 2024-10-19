National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week Seven

Advertisement

in other news

West Virginia opens 2024-2025 campaign with exhibition win over Charleston

West Virginia opens 2024-2025 campaign with exhibition win over Charleston

WVU gets exhibition win over University of Charleston (DII) on Friday

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Tracking the West Virginia Mountaineers Football true freshman class

Tracking the West Virginia Mountaineers Football true freshman class

A look at the PFF grades for the West Virginia true freshmen in the Iowa State game.

 • Keenan Cummings
ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

ESPN's Football Power Index provides predictions for the remaining games on WVU's football schedule.

 • Vernon Bailey
KSU's Chris Klieman previews WVU, talks relationship with Neal Brown

KSU's Chris Klieman previews WVU, talks relationship with Neal Brown

What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said about West Virginia

 • Wesley Shoemaker
West Virginia strives for connectivity on the defensive end

West Virginia strives for connectivity on the defensive end

West Virginia wants to be strong on the defensive end of the floor.

 • Keenan Cummings

in other news

West Virginia opens 2024-2025 campaign with exhibition win over Charleston

West Virginia opens 2024-2025 campaign with exhibition win over Charleston

WVU gets exhibition win over University of Charleston (DII) on Friday

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Tracking the West Virginia Mountaineers Football true freshman class

Tracking the West Virginia Mountaineers Football true freshman class

A look at the PFF grades for the West Virginia true freshmen in the Iowa State game.

 • Keenan Cummings
ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

ESPN's Football Power Index provides predictions for the remaining games on WVU's football schedule.

 • Vernon Bailey
Advertisement
Published Oct 19, 2024
National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week Seven
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after six games, comparing those to the 2023 season.

2024 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are No. 49 nationally, averaging 425.3 yards per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 27, averaging 434.6 yards per game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 58, scoring an average of 30.2 points per game. A significant decline from last year, when they tied for No. 38.

2024 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team is tied at No. 82 nationally, allowing 377.0 yards per game. However, this is a drop from their 2023 position at No. 66, when they allowed 380.8 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers ranked No. 82, allowing an average of 26.0 points per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 62, allowing 26.2 points per game.

West Virginia is trailing their 2023 rankings in several key areas and will need to improve if they hope to have a successful season.

Related: Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Kansas State

Rankings as of 10/19/24

Full Statistics for WVU in 2024
CategoryRankingStatistic

Total Offense

49

425.3

Rushing Offense

21

210.5

Passing Offense

85

214.8

Team Passing Efficiency

72

134.55

Scoring Offense

58

30.2

Total Defense

T-82

377.0

Rushing Defense

56

130.0

Passing Yards Allowed

T-103

247.0

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

122

158.08

Scoring Defense

82

26.0

Turnover Margin

T-112

-0.83

3rd Down Conversion Pct

41

0.446

4th Down Conversion Pct

14

0.750

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

108

0.437

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

T-100

0.615

Red Zone Offense

T-62

0.857

Red Zone Defense

T-45

0.800

Net Punting

60

39.53

Punt Returns

84

7.00

Kickoff Returns

71

19.86

First Downs Offense

T-18

148

First Downs Defense

T-84

126

Fewest Penalties Per Game

9

4.17

Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game

5

31.33

Time of Possession

64

30:34

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement