National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week Seven

in other news
West Virginia opens 2024-2025 campaign with exhibition win over Charleston
WVU gets exhibition win over University of Charleston (DII) on Friday
Tracking the West Virginia Mountaineers Football true freshman class
A look at the PFF grades for the West Virginia true freshmen in the Iowa State game.
ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games
ESPN's Football Power Index provides predictions for the remaining games on WVU's football schedule.
KSU's Chris Klieman previews WVU, talks relationship with Neal Brown
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said about West Virginia
West Virginia strives for connectivity on the defensive end
West Virginia wants to be strong on the defensive end of the floor.
in other news
West Virginia opens 2024-2025 campaign with exhibition win over Charleston
WVU gets exhibition win over University of Charleston (DII) on Friday
Tracking the West Virginia Mountaineers Football true freshman class
A look at the PFF grades for the West Virginia true freshmen in the Iowa State game.
ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games
ESPN's Football Power Index provides predictions for the remaining games on WVU's football schedule.
We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after six games, comparing those to the 2023 season.
2024 Offensive Statistics:
Total Offense: The Mountaineers are No. 49 nationally, averaging 425.3 yards per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 27, averaging 434.6 yards per game.
Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 58, scoring an average of 30.2 points per game. A significant decline from last year, when they tied for No. 38.
2024 Defensive Statistics:
Total Defense: The team is tied at No. 82 nationally, allowing 377.0 yards per game. However, this is a drop from their 2023 position at No. 66, when they allowed 380.8 yards per game.
Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers ranked No. 82, allowing an average of 26.0 points per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 62, allowing 26.2 points per game.
West Virginia is trailing their 2023 rankings in several key areas and will need to improve if they hope to have a successful season.
Related: Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Kansas State
Rankings as of 10/19/24
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe