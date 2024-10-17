Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Kansas State

In our game preview, we explore key stats and insights, provide a depth chart, share our video breakdown, and offer details on where to watch the game.

West Virginia will host Kansas State in a prime-time Big 12 meeting. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for kick-off.

NOTES:

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is in his sixth season atop the Mountaineers football program and has gone 34-32 in Morgantown during that time. Overall, Brown is 69-48 as a head coach in his tenth season in that role.

--WVU is 11-6 in games played on Oct. 19, including 4-3 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2019 at Oklahoma (L 52-14) and the last time at home was in 2013 (L 37-27) vs. Texas Tech.

--West Virginia is 4-4 against Kansas State in Morgantown.

--Overall, the Mountaineers are 30-10 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.

--West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 21 of the last 22 games, dating back to 2022.

--Since WVU began celebrating Homecoming in 1921, WVU has a 53-37-3 mark in Homecoming games, including 28-13-1 all-time at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are 15-8 in Homecoming games since 2000

--Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 101-15 when winning the turnover battle.

--The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 199-78-4 (.718) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.

--West Virginia is No. 5 nationally in fewest yards penalized and tied for No. 8 for fewest penalities per game.

--Since 1980, West Virginia has been 216-30-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. During the 1990s, West Virginia was 43-4 when scoring 30 or more points in a contest and was 40-2-1 in the ‘80s when reaching that mark. WVU is 133- 25 since 2000 when scoring 30 points or more in a contest.

--The FOX broadcast of the Kansas State game marks the 331th network television game for WVU. All-time, the Mountaineers are 174-155-1 in nationally televised games.

-The 2024 roster consists of 125 players from 24 different states and three foreign countries: Australia (1), Finland (1) and Liberia (1). Leading the way are West Virginia (28), Ohio (17), Pennsylvania (14), Florida (13), Georgia (8), Maryland (7), Virginia (5), South Carolina (4), Kentucky (3), New Jersey (3), New York (3), Alabama (2), Delaware (2), Illinois (2), Oklahoma (2), Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

--Ten true freshmen have seen action for the Mountaineers in 2024: Clay Ash (RB), Makai Byerson (DL), Trae'von Dunbar (RB), Ric'Darious Farmer (WR), Nate Gabriel (DL), Zae Jennings (SPEAR), Curtis Jones Jr. (LB), Elijah Kinsler (DL), Keyshawn Robinson (S) and Jack Sammarco (TE).

--Coaching assignments: AHC-OL Matt Moore (Field), OC-RB Chad Scott (Field), DC-OLB Jordan Lesley (Press Box), Co-DC-Secondary ShaDon Brown (Press Box), ST Coordinator-ILB Jeff Koonz (Press Box), QB Tyler Allen (Press Box), DL Andrew Jackson (Field), WR Bilal Marshall (Field), TE Blaine Stewart (Field) and OLB Victor Cabral (Field).

--Dating back to the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, West Virginia has made 19 bowl appearances in the last 22 years, missing only the 2013, 2019, and 2022 seasons.

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2024 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 407 plays, 244 on the ground and 163 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 1,263 yards, an average of 5.2 yards per carry and 14 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 1,289 yards, 9 touchdowns and an average of 13.7 yards per completion.

--Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 2,552 yards of total offense, 23 touchdowns, an average of 6.3 yards per play and an average of 30.2 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 72 first downs by the run and 64 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 210.5 yards per game on the ground, 214.0 yards per game passing and 425.3 yards per game of total offense.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 188 plays and have gained 1,223 yards for a 6.5 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 129 plays for 749 yards and a 5.8 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 74 plays for 512 yards and a 6.9 average gain. West Virginia has run 16 plays on fourth down for 68 yards and a 4.3 average. WVU’s touchdowns have come seven times on first down (5 rush/2 pass), 10 times on second down (8 rush/2 pass), five times on third down (0 rush/5 pass) and one time on fourth down (1 rush/0 pass).