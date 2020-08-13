WVSports - New West Virginia football locker rooms just another step on the climb

Trust the climb. It’s the three-word phrase that’s become the battle cry for Neal Brown since taking over the West Virginia football program in January of 2019. Brown is attempting to change the culture and build the program and that trust in the process was on display down the stretch last season when the Mountaineers won two contests on the road over their final three games. It also makes it easier to trust in the process due to things like the reveal of the new state-of-the-art locker room facility inside the Puskar Center. The upgrade provides an expanded, much more modern looking locker area with wider lockers and is adorned with team imagery throughout. The lockers are designated by pictures of each player, their names and hometown above their respective unit.

The new locker room was introduced to the players earlier this week and provided a shot in the arm. “There hasn’t been a whole lot for them to be really excited about lately, and so much credit goes to the people that made that happen,” Brown said. It’s just another step on the climb for the program as they continue to build and work toward being competitive in the Big 12 not only on the field but from a facilities standpoint. This and the other renovations that are ongoing will only help accomplish this faster. “This is a big push by our administration to show that we’re all-in on building not only championship teams but a championship program. We’ve already got so much positive momentum in recruiting with the Big 12 deciding that we were going to move forward with playing football and that locker room reveal,” he continued. “It was a great night and our kids were so excited.” Now the question becomes will the Mountaineers be able to use them Sept. 12 when the season is set to open against Eastern Kentucky?