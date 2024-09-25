PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Newcomer of the Week: Josiah Trotter

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
Publisher
@WVSportsDotCom
Publisher of WVSports.com

The WVSports.com Newcomer of the Week is West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter.

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound redshirt freshman led the team with 11 tackles against Kansas, including six solo stops.

Trotter's 63.1 Pro Football Focus grade was the sixth-highest among Mountaineer defenders, while his 84.9 tackling grade led the team in the win over the Jayhawks.

On the season, Trotter ranks second on the squad with 28 tackles.

Last season, Trotter was redshirted after suffering an injury, but this is the second time this season he has won the WVSports.com Newcomer of the Week award.

----------

