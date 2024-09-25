The 6-foot-2, 242-pound redshirt freshman led the team with 11 tackles against Kansas, including six solo stops.

The WVSports.com Newcomer of the Week is West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter .

Trotter's 63.1 Pro Football Focus grade was the sixth-highest among Mountaineer defenders, while his 84.9 tackling grade led the team in the win over the Jayhawks.

On the season, Trotter ranks second on the squad with 28 tackles.

Last season, Trotter was redshirted after suffering an injury, but this is the second time this season he has won the WVSports.com Newcomer of the Week award.