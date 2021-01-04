West Virginia rallied to beat Army 24-21 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--West Virginia redshirt junior quarterback Jarret Doege had 28 total drop backs and completed only 3 passes over 10+ yards, zero of which were 20+ yards in the air.

--Doege was 4-8 on 10 drop backs when blitzed for 50 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked twice in those situations. When under pressure on 6 drop backs, he completed only 1-4 passes for 5 yards.