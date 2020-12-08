West Virginia was beaten 42-6 on the road at Iowa State and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Jarret Doege connected on only 2-11 passes over 20+ yards. Targeting the outside right portion of the field, that total was only 1-8. On the season, Doege is now 19-61 when throwing the ball over 20+ yards down the field.

--Doege did not throw a touchdown pass and only completed 6 passes over 10+ yards in the game. That means 15 of his 21 completions were under 10+ yards.