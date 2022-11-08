West Virginia was soundly beaten by Iowa State 31-14 on the road. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior JT Daniels completed 1/4 passes over 20+ yards for 25 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He has now connected on 16/46 such throws this season for 476 total yards and 5 touchdowns on the season.

--West Virginia kept Daniels clean on only 56.5% of his 23 drop backs. On those 13 drop backs, Daniels completed 6-12 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. That was 71% of his total passing production in the entire game.