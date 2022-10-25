West Virginia was dominated on the road at Texas Tech to the tune of 48-10. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior JT Daniels completed 1/6 passes over 20+ yards for 28 yards with one touchdowns and two interceptions. He has now connected on 13/34 such throws this season for 393 total yards and 3 touchdowns on the season.

--Texas Tech blitzed Daniels on 17 passing drop backs where he completed 11-16 passes for 64 yards and an interception.