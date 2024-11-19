Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. Baylor

West Virginia fell at home to Baylor 49-35 and dropped to 5-5 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward. Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.

PASSING: --Redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene completed 3-5 passes over 20+ yards in the air for 86 yards. --On passes thrown 10-20 yards in the air Greene was 5-10 for 62 yard with 2 touchdowns and an interception. --Greene had a total of 3 passes dropped which would have increased his completion percentage to 62.9-percent. --Greene had an average depth of target of 10.2 yards. --In play-action situations, Greene was 5-8 for 79 yards and a touchdown on 10 dropbacks. Greene completed only one screen pass for 8 yards. --When blitzed, Greene was 6-15 on 22 dropbacks for 63 yards. --A total of 12 of the 19 completions traveled for first downs.

RUSHING: --Out of the 283 rushing yards, a total of 201 came after contact for an average of 4.47 yards after contact per attempt. --Greene scrambled on 7 of his 50 dropbacks. --The Mountaineers forced a total of 14 missed tackles, 7 of which came from Greene. CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White combined for 7. --West Virginia had 11 runs of over 10+ yards with 7 from Greene. Each of the running backs had 2 a piece. --Out of the 150 yards not including sacks for Greene, a total of 87 came on designed runs and 63 were on scrambles. --A total of 19 of the 45 attempts traveled for first downs.

RECEIVING: --West Virginia targeted the tight end 10 times for 5 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Through ten games, the Mountaineers have now connected with the position 39 times for 450 yards and 3 touchdowns with Kole Taylor accounting for all but 57 of those yards and all 3 of the touchdowns. --West Virginia targeted the running back 3 times, resulting in 2 catches for 13 yards. --Hudson Clement hauled in 3 of his 7 targets for 71 yards. --Only 60 of the 237 receiving yards came after the catch. --The Mountaineers made only 2 of the 8 contested catch situations one from Justin Robinson and one from Preston Fox. --Pass catchers forced only a total of 5 missed tackles with 3 coming from Kole Taylor and 2 from Jahiem White. --A total of 10 of the 19 receptions resulted in first downs. --Kole Taylor (2) and Justin Robinson (1) were charged with drops.

BLOCKING: --West Virginia kept Garrett Greene clean on just 29 of 50 dropbacks or 58-percent. --Greene had on average 3.42 seconds to throw. --West Virginia had success with 5 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown behind the right guard, 7 for 54 yards in the gap between the center and right guard, 3 for 21 behind the left guard and 3 for 20 in the gap between the center and left guard. --Two of the touchdowns came off the left end but overall the Mountaineers had 10 carries for 25 yards. --Brandon Yates paced the team in pass blocking at 81.3 across 40 snaps, while Nick Malone topped in run blocking at 77.2 across 39 snaps. --Ja'Quay Hubbard was charged with allowing a sack. --The offensive line allowed 13 pressures.