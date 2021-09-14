West Virginia rebounded with a 66-0 win over Long Island and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt senior Jarret Doege completed 2-5 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown over 20+ yards in the air. That brings the season total of 20+ yard passes to three.

--Doege was under pressure on only five drop backs. On those snaps, he completed 1-2 passes for 29 yards. He did scramble for 12-yards.