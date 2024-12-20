Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. Memphis

West Virginia battled back but fell short in the Frisco Bowl 42-37 to Memphis to finish to the 2024 6-7 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward. Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.

Advertisement

PASSING: --Redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene completed 5/10 passes over 20+ yards in the air for 143 yards and a touchdown and an interception. Greene connected on all four of such throws to the deep right for 120 yards and a score. --Greene was 6-8 on passes from between 10-19 yards in the air for 90 yards and a score. He was 13-15 on passes thrown from 0-9 yards for 74 more yards and 4-5 for 18 yards on those thrown behind the line of scrimmage. --Greene had a total of 8 big-time throws or a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window. He had just 11 in all other games this season combined. --When blitzed, Greene completed 7-12 passes on 13 dropbacks for 112 yards and a touchdown. He was under pressure on just 8 of 44 dropbacks and completed 3-5 passes for 55 yards. --The average depth of the target was 11.4 yards. --Greene had 3 passes dropped which raises his adjusted completion percentage to 81.6 from 71.8. --A total of 17 of his 28 completions traveled for first downs. --Greene had 7 play-action dropbacks and completed 5-7 for 28 yards and a score.

RUSHING: --Out of the 210 rushing yards, a total of 70 came after contact for an average of 1.94 yards after contact per attempt. --West Virginia ball carriers forced just a total of four missed tackles. --Only 5 of the 36 total rushes traveled 10+ yards. --Of the 96 rushing yards by Garrett Greene, a total of 92 were off scrambles and just 4 on designed running plays. --A total of 8 of CJ Donaldson's 21 carries resulted in first downs.

RECEIVING: --West Virginia targeted the tight end 7 times for 4 catches for 44 yards. Through the 13-game season, the Mountaineers connected with the tight end position a total of 47 times for 510 yards and 3 touchdowns with Kole Taylor accounting for all but 57 of those yards and all 3 of the touchdowns. --The Mountaineers completed just one pass to the running back position for 5 yards. --Sophomore Hudson Clement was targeted a team-high 14 times, which resulted in 11 catches for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns. His average depth of target was 15.4 yards. On his routes, Clement spent 36 out wide and 4 in the slot. --Just 62 of the 319 receiving yards came after the catch. --The Mountaineers hauled in 4 of 8 contested catches with four different players grabbing one during the course of the game. --A total of 8 of the 11 catches by Clement traveled for a first down. --West Virginia pass catchers did not force a missed tackle. --Three different pass catchers had a single drop.

BLOCKING: --West Virginia kept Garrett Greene clean on 36 of 44 dropbacks or 81.8 percent. The Mountaineers did not permit a sack and allowed only two tackles for loss. --Greene had on average 2.70 seconds to throw. --West Virginia had success running in the gap between the center and right guard at 9 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown as well as behind the right guard with 3 carries for 15 yards. Off the ends, the Mountaineers were at 5 carries for 8 yards and a touchdown on the left side and 6 carries for 19 yards on the right. --Tomas Rimac led the way in pass blocking at 87.9 across 45 snaps and Johnny Williams led the way in run blocking across 35 snaps at 62.9.