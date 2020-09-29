West Virginia fell on the road to Oklahoma State to open Big 12 play and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--After Redshirt junior Jarret Doege was 3/6 on passes thrown over 20+ yards down the field for 80 yards and a touchdown in the opener, there wasn't a single downfield completion. Doege missed on all 8 of his attempts over 20+ yards.

--When blitzed, Doege completed 5-11 passes for 56 yards. A total of 4 of those completions resulted in first downs for the offense.