Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. Texas
West Virginia found a way to play clean football beating Texas 31-23. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt senior Jarret Doege completed 4-6 passes over 20+ yards down the field in the air with a touchdown. On the season, Doege has completed 22-54 for 661 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on passes thrown over 20+ yards in the air.
--Doege was kept clean 76.6% of his 47 total drop backs. On those 36 drop backs, the senior completed 24-36 passes for 271 yards and 3 touchdowns.
