West Virginia rolled over No. 16 Kansas State 37-10 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Jarret Doege continued to hit down the field completing 2-4 over 20+ yards in the air. On the season, Doege is 11-36 on such throws 20+ yards down the field. But he only completed one other pass past 10+ yards in the air all day. The rest of his 18 completions were under the 10+ yard mark for 216 of his 291 yards (74-percent).

--Those two deep balls are the only passes that Doege completed to the left side of the field against Kansas State.