West Virginia basketball fell at No. 3 Kansas 60-53 and Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides his thoughts and observations from narrow loss.

It was the eighth consecutive loss on the road at Kansas and we break down what unfolded by looking at key stats and elements from the game that led to the result.

--This one was there for the taking and West Virginia couldn’t grab it. The Mountaineers led by 10 in the first half and seemed in complete control but still at halftime the lead was only two possessions. It didn’t get better in the second half was West Virginia went a total of 8:49 without a field goal, going 0-11 in that span, while turning the ball over 9 times while shooting 28-percent from the field. Woof. Were there some questionable calls? Sure, but if you can’t put the ball in the basket you don’t give yourselves a chance and the Mountaineers were outscored 36-23 in the second half.

--West Virginia now drops to 0-8 at Kansas and the free throw attempts in those games are now +80 for the Jayhawks or roughly 10 per game more. Today that edge was only 8 and no it didn’t decide the game, but there is no question that the Jayhawks benefit from the whistle at home. That’s now five times in eight games that Kansas has shot at least 30 free throws. West Virginia has done it once.

--Two players finished in double-figures and both were true freshmen. Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds and completely carried the Mountaineers in the first half. That is the third time he has recorded at least 17 points and 17 rebounds in a game, Mo Robinson is 1977-78 is the last player to do that for West Virginia. Last person to record four? Warren Baker in 1974 when he did it five times.





CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS

