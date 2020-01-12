No. 17 West Virginia has started Big 12 Conference play 2-1 after taking care of No. 22 Texas Tech 66-54 inside the Coliseum.

The Mountaineers again were impressive on the defensive end holding the Red Raiders to 30-percent and we break down what unfolded by looking at key stats and elements from the game that ultimately led to the result.

--West Virginia is now 13-2 on the season and while the game got tight at times the Mountaineers controlled this one pretty much from start to finish. Who thought we'd be saying that a year ago? The recipe was a familiar one as the Mountaineers held Texas Tech to 30-percent from the field and 22-percent from three. This team is just suffocating in the half court and continues to get better from game to game after allowing only 41 points and 29-percent from the field and 5-percent from three against the Cowboys. Does this team have issues? Absolutely and we'll get to some of that but if they continue to play as well as they have at all levels on defense it's going to lead to success more often than not. I can't believe the turnaround in one year in that department as the Mountaineers led this one for over 36 minutes.

--Freshman guard Jahmi'us Ramsey came into the game averaging 17 points and shooting 49-percent from the floor. The Mountaineers used a number of different defenders to stymie him to 8 points on 3-15 from the floor. That is good defense. In fact, outside the four three pointers by Davide Moretti, the Red Raiders were 2-19.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS