Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

--West Virginia desperately needed to find a way to go on the road and win this game and that’s exactly what they did. The Mountaineers responded with their backs against the wall and played their best offensive football game of the season against admittedly a bad UCF defense. This team started fast and never trailed in this game, taking advantage of mistakes by the Knights and turned it into points. The Mountaineers now move to 5-3, 3-2 in the Big 12 and head home to play BYU for a chance to become bowl eligible. There’s no question there have been opportunities for this team to be better, but after what had unfolded over the past two games and with the injuries mounting, they got it done. West Virginia spoiled homecoming for UCF after they hadn’t lost by double-digits at home in seven years and now can turn their attention to the final four games.

--It's almost hard to believe but when West Virginia led by 10 it was the first time they had done so since Texas Tech and the 17 point lead was the first that they have had all season against an FBS team.





