Big 12 Tournament Game Preview: Colorado vs. West Virginia men's basketball

No. 8 West Virginia faces off against No. 16 Colorado in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday. The winner advances to face No. 1 Houston on Thursday. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for tip-off. SERIES: West Virginia leads 1-0 LAST MEETING: Jan. 12, 2025 in Boulder — WVU 78, CU 70 TELEVISION: ESPN+ (Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden) TIP-OFF: 3:00 p.m. ET

COACHES Darian DeVries, West Virginia 19-12 (1st season at WVU), 169-67 (7th season overall) Tad Boyle, Colorado 513-310 (15th season at CU), 607-362 (18th season overall)

LAST TIME OUT Colorado enters the game having played on Tuesday, beating TCU 69-67. The Buffaloes made two free throws with five seconds left to take a four-point lead, before TCU made a layup right before time expired. Andrej Jakimovski led CU in scoring with 18 points and he grabbed seven rebounds on the afternoon as well. Colorado shot 41 percent from the field, going 9-for-22 from beyond the arc. TCU shot 38 percent, going 7-for-22 from the field. West Virginia enters the game off a 72-65 win over UCF on Saturday. The Mountaineers led by 22 points at halftime, but that lead was cut to as few as three in the second half. Javon Small led WVU, scoring 25 points, while also finishing with nine assists and seven rebounds. WVU shot 41 percent from the field as a team, going 12-for-37 from deep.

By The Numbers — Colorado (13-19, 3-17 Big 12)

Colorado comes into the game 14th in the Big 12 in scoring offense, averaging 70.1 points per game. They are 10th in team field goal percentage, while they have made 32.3 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, which is 13th in the league. Over their last six games, Colorado has reached their average from distance three times and are 3-0 in those games. In the other three games they are 0-3. Defensively, Colorado is giving up 71.7 points per game this season, which is 11th in the league. Their opponents are shooting 42.8 percent from the field, which is 10th in the Big 12, while from beyond the arc they are 13th in defense, as their opponents are making 33.9 percent of their 3-pointers. Colorado is 9th in the league in rebounding margin, and they have attempted the second-most free throws in the Big 12 this season. Colorado is last in the Big 12 in turnover margin, averaging the most turnovers per game in conference at 14.6. Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Juliam Hammond, Javon Ruffin, Andrej Jakimovski, Trevor Baskin, and Elijah Malone. This lineup has been used 6.4 percent of the time. Hammond leads the Buffaloes in scoring, averaging 12.7 points per game. He's also shooting 42 percent from the field and 89.7 percent from the free throw line. Colorado comes into the game ranked 90th in the NET and 90th in KenPom. This is a Quad 1 game for Colorado and they are 1-13 in such games this season.

By The Numbers — West Virginia (19-12, 10-10 Big 12)