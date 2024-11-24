Observations: West Virginia football vs. UCF

--Redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene only passed for 118 yards and rushed for 49, but he made some of his biggest plays in the most critical situations. The fourth down run that pretty much captured his entire career in one play where it didn't look all that pretty but it was all effort, the third down touchdown toss to Rodney Gallagher and both of the fourth down throws to ice the game. Greene isn't perfect by any means, but you can't question his effort on the field. It was a fitting way for him to go out at home.

--UCF had some drives at the end of the game where they moved the ball better but thought the defense did a good job today. I thought they set the tone on the first drive with a three and out. It wasn't perfect but felt they did a better job getting off blocks and tackling at times than last week. RJ Harvey made some plays and there was the one open 45-yard touchdown pass, but defenders seemed to be in their right spots and challenge the Knights. The finished with 348 yards but only 21 points although some of that yardage came when the Mountaineers wanted them to run the clock. I thought they really made Dylan Rizk uncomfortable at times in this game which was good to see.





