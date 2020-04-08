Clayton (Oh.) Northmont wide receiver Markus Allen has close to 30 scholarship offers but has zeroed in his focus onto eight schools including West Virginia.

Allen, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, has trimmed his group of schools down to West Virginia, Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Iowa State, Indiana, Purdue and Boston College. Right now, there are no favorites in the process, but he has only made visits to Michigan State and Purdue.

That hasn’t stopped him from taking virtual tours and other means for the remaining six.