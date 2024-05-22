Crawford, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, narrowed his list down to West Virginia, Florida, Syracuse, Maryland and Duke in May March but also held a long list of scholarships from other schools including Georgia, UCLA, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Boston College and a number of others.

West Virginia has landed another major piece in the 2025 recruiting class with a commitment from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Gavin Crawford .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was initially offered by West Virginia in January of 2023 and has only continued to build a strong relationship with the coaching staff from that point forward. The Mountaineers were the second school to offer.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore, secondary coach ShaDon Brown and head coach Neal Brown all played key roles in the recruitment of the talented offensive line prospect. Crawford made multiple visits to Morgantown over the course of his recruitment and was able to become comfortable with the coaches and campus.

That connection was a major catalyst in his decision-making process.

“I love West Virginia, the atmosphere and the coaching staff,” he said.

Schools are targeting Crawford as either a center or guard at the next level with the West Virginia coaching staff liking his physicality, twitch and overall effort up front.

Crawford is set to take his official visit to campus May 31-June 2.

Crawford becomes the third offensive line prospect to commit to West Virginia in the 2025 recruiting class joining his high school teammate Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan and Haverford (Pa.) Haverford School offensive center Thomas Barr.

It is the third prospect from Good Counsel to commit to West Virginia in the past two classes with Crawford and Buchanan joining 2024 center Kyle Altuner.

West Virginia now has seven total commitments in the 2025 recruiting class.

WVSports.com will have more with Crawford in the near future.