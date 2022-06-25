OL Duffus adds West Virginia offer, looks toward visit
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna offensive lineman Deandre Duffus was excited to add West Virginia to his growing list of opportunities.
That’s because the coaches have been in contact with him over the past several months and have been a program that has certainly had his attention.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news