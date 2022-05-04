OL Jones adds West Virginia to growing offer list
Gretna (La.) De La Salle 2023 offensive lineman Caden Jones has been busy visiting colleges over the past several months but now holds an offer from West Virginia.
Jones, 6-foot-7, 271-pounds, has already been to Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Houston, Tulane and Louisiana Lafayette.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news