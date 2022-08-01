OL Krahe finds perfect fit with West Virginia

“The guys they are bringing in are special and I wanted to be a part of that. The family atmosphere is what really sold me though,” he said.

That’s why the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder, elected to end the process earlier than he expected.

Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior 2023 offensive lineman Nick Krahe knew that West Virginia was where he wanted to spend his college career as soon as he stepped on campus.

The Mountaineers only first got involved with Krahe in June when they offered a scholarship, but things took a major turn once he was able to make it to campus July 25. That gave him an in-depth look at the campus as well as what he could expect from the football program.

After that trip Krahe’s mind was made up.

“My visit to Morgantown was the biggest stop for me out of this whole process,” he said.

Krahe spoke with both offensive line coach Matt Moore and head coach Neal Brown to inform them that he was making a college choice and both were ecstatic to hear the news. And while the two hadn’t known each other too long, his connection with Moore proved to be critical.

“They kept telling me that I earned every bit of this,” he said. “I think Coach Moore is a great guy who loves to win but most importantly cares about you as a person. I can’t wait to play for him.”

Krahe was down to West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Maryland and Buffalo when he made his decision and believes that the Mountaineers have everything he needs to take the next step in his development.

The Mountaineers are targeting him as an offensive tackle and he has the potential to end up on either side of the line depending on how he continues to develop.

Krahe now considers his recruitment a closed book and is excited to arrive on campus next summer to start his career. He plans to take an official visit to West Virginia later in the process, but is shutting down all other visit opportunities.

“My recruitment is 100-percent closed. I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be a part of this special program for the next chapter of my life,” he said.