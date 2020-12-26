OL Nester a huge transfer addition for West Virginia football
West Virginia didn’t land Spring Valley offensive lineman Doug Nester despite an aggressive late push when head coach Neal Brown arrived in January 2019.
Nester would sign with Virginia Tech over Penn State and two years into his career it seemed that it was going to be another tale of a close but no cigar for an talented in-state prospect.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news