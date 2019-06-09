OL Smith adds WVU offer after camp visit
Belleville (Mi.) offensive lineman Coleon Smith has had a productive camp season of late earning his first scholarship offers after performances at various stops and that continued at West Virginia.
Smith, 6-foot-6, 310-pounds, made the stop to camp with the Mountaineers for a one-day session and stood out during the course of the camp with not only his size but what he did on the field.
