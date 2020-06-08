OL Zandamela has West Virginia football out front
Clearwater (Fla.) Academy offensive tackle Bruno Zandamela is hoping to make a decision by the end of the summer and one school is sitting at the top of his list.
Zandamela, 6-foot-7, 285-pounds, lists West Virginia as the top program in his recruitment over places like Rutgers, Maryland and Iowa State for a variety of reasons.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news