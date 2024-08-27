PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Once foes, CB Ayden Garnes learning from those at West Virginia

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Ayden Garnes didn’t need to wonder what it would be like to play at West Virginia.

That’s because the redshirt junior experienced it first-hand when he was with the Duquesne football program a season ago. While the Dukes fell 56-17, Garnes made his impact felt during that contest by recording a total of 4 tackles and a pass breakup without allowing a reception in his coverage.

“That was a stepping stone. I knew it wasn’t the best game for us but personally I felt like I did what I had to do to solidify myself in the league I was in and the country,” Garnes said.

It was the first time that Garnes had played in Morgantown and he was impressed with the fan turnout despite the weather. The Philadelphia native especially remembers the jump scare he received when he first heard the patented musket firing after a West Virginia touchdown.

“That low-key scared me a little bit. At the end of the game, I just soaked it in because this is a beautiful place,” Garnes said.

After a season where Garnes earned first-team All-NEC honors at the cornerback and nickel spot, he felt that he was ready to try his hand at a higher level so he decided mid-season to enter the transfer portal and see what was out there for him.

Turns out, the West Virginia coaches also were paying attention to what he did on the field.

“As soon as I got in the portal they hopped on me hard,” Garnes recalled.

Garnes recalled the atmosphere in Morgantown and how he felt as a visitor in the stadium but had other schools first in pursuit. He would take an official visit to Cincinnati upon entering the transfer portal in December but his second stop at West Virginia would be all that was needed.

“It just felt like home. I watched practice and they brought me in like I was part of the family,” he said.

After the official visit wrapped up, Garnes canceled trips to Liberty and Indiana because he had his mind made up and where he wanted to make his next stop.

The game last season with Garnes on the opposite sideline was unique in the sense that he came into it thinking Devin Carter would be the primary focus but he was held out due to injury. It turned out that Hudson Clement would make a name for himself with 5 catches for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns.

But none of those were in Garnes' coverage who spent a lot of time inside. And now, he gets to square off against Clement and the other wide receivers in practice daily to fine-tune his skills.

Garnes can play multiple positions and is equipped to handle both the inside and outside, although he is likely set to play the latter for the Mountaineers. On the inside Garnes has to know where the help is at and the leverage, while the outside is focused more on locking in and technique.

And that’s where those battles with Clement and the others come into play because it’s allowed him to lock in and sharpen his abilities when he doesn’t have any help.

“We go against each other every day and it’s a blessing,” he said.

----------

