Gabe Osabuohien knew what his emotions would be like when he received word that his eligibility waiver was approved by the NCAA, but he couldn’t foresee how his teammates would respond.

That in itself is telling of what he could bring to the West Virginia roster this season.

One of those teammates spotted Osabuohien reacting on the sideline after he received a literal ‘thumbs up’ that he would be eligible to play this year and that’s when things were set into motion.

Each of them quickly joined him in the sideline celebration jumping up and down with Osabuohien in excitement over the word that he would be able to contribute this year instead of sitting out.

“They were just as happy I got cleared as I am,” he said.

The reaction is telling in the type of teammate that Osabuohien has been since arriving in August when he was dismissed from the Arkansas program.

A player that has been willing to give it all in practice, the Canadian-born forward had believed that he had a chance to receive good news on his status but he first had to wait.

And wait. And wait as the first three games of the season passed and while he truly didn’t know what to expect, he had a feeling that he could be cleared.

That relief came Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a great feeling. I’m happy I get a chance to come help this already very talented team,” he said.

Osabuohien arrived at West Virginia after his AAU coach got in touch with the Mountaineers. The 6-foot-7 forward was looking for a new home and had two years of eligibility remaining along with the prospect that he could possibly be immediately eligible this season.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins felt that the versatile big could give the program something that they were currently lacking. While the veteran coach already had three bigs in the rotation, Osabuohien automatically became the best perimeter defender of that group which is a key element.

“Gabe can sit down and guard for an extended period of time,” Huggins said.

He also presents some interesting options on the offensive end with his ability to straight line drive.

“I think he can score for us,” Huggins said.

For Osabuohien the idea of playing for the tough-nosed veteran coach was appealing as he would be able to utilize those assets on a nightly basis on that end. It came together quickly but was a marriage that both parties believe they would benefit from either this year, the next or potentially both.

“Just come in and play hard and if I play hard everything else will take care of itself,” he said.

The plan is now to immediately thrust him into the mix beginning tonight against Boston as the Mountaineers will now have four different players they can use at the four and the five. His ability to guard anywhere from the one to the four makes him an intriguing option off the bench.

Osabuohien will have two years of eligibility remaining and while he’ll need to showcase what he can do on the floor; his approach has already won over those in the program.

“Our guys love him. He’s fun loving guy and he’s very competitive,” Huggins said.