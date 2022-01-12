Pass rusher Pyburn has interest in West Virginia
Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles defensive end Jack Pyburn had been committed to Minnesota for six-months when he elected to open the recruiting process at the beginning of January.
Now, the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder, has some things to figure out in the next several weeks.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news