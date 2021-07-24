Pass rusher Thomas discusses recruitment, West Virginia
Winter Garden (Fla.) Foundation Academy defensive end Bryan Thomas took an official visit to West Virginia at the end of June and is now eyeballing a decision before the end of summer.
Thomas, 6-foot-2, 222-pounds, was on campus in Morgantown June 24-26 and was highly impressed with his first trip to see what the Mountaineers had to offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news