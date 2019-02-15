Cincinnati (Oh.) Princeton outside linebacker Jaheim Thomas is already approaching 30 scholarship offers but that hasn’t stopped schools from trying to get into the picture.

One of those most recent to do so was West Virginia as defensive line coach Jordan Lesley extended a scholarship offer after a conversation with the nation’s No. 152nd best prospect.

The Mountaineers understand that due to the coaching change they are a little behind the eight ball but that doesn’t mean that they are giving up in their pursuit of the hybrid pass rusher.