Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Oct 14, 2024
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Iowa State
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Garrett Greene

QB

84.6

Wyatt Milum

LT

78.4

Traylon Ray

LWR

74.5

Hudson Clement

RWR

73.6

Treylan Davis

TE-L

72.2

Jahiem White

HB

70.4

Justin Robinson

RWR

68.6

Landen Livingston

C

63.4

Kole Taylor

TE-R

61.5

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

61.2

CJ Donaldson

RB

59.7

Nick Malone

RT

58.0

Ric'Darious Farmer*

SLWR

57.3

Rodney Gallagher

SRWR

56.5

Tomas Rimac

LG

55.8

Jack Sammarco*

TE-L

54.2

Preston Fox

RWR

52.1

Brandon Yates

C

45.3

West Virginia's offense vs. Houston defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

80.5

Receiver/Pass Routes

69.9

Iowa State

Coverage

67.3

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

72.6

Iowa State

Rushing Defense

74.5

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

80.9

Run Blocking

50.9

Iowa State

Pass Rush

59.6

Tackling

58.5

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

81.6

TJ Jackson

DLE

80.5

Garnett Hollis

LCB

74.8

Trey Lathan

MLB

71.4

Asani Redwood

DRE

69.1

Dontez Fagan

RCB

68.4

Anthony Wilson

SS

68.3

Sean Martin

DREE

65.6

Josiah Trotter

WLB

65.4

Jaheem Joseph

FS

65.3

Hammond Russell

NT

65.2

Kekeoura Tarnue

SCB

60.6

Kole Taylor*

FS

60.0

Tyrin Bradley

LOLB

59.3

Ty French

LOLB

58.4

Ayden Garnes

LCB

57.4

Ben Cutter*

MLB

52.6

Reid Carrico

MLB

51.2

Aubrey Burks

SS

46.1

Nate Gabriel*

NT

45.4

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Iowa State

Passing Offense

80.0


Receiver/Pass Routes

74.5

West Virginia

Coverage

57.6

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Iowa State

Rushing Offense

75.0

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

83.3

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Iowa State

Pass Blocking

66.2

Run Blocking

49.3

West Virginia

Pass Rush

65.4

Tackling

70.5

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against the latest opponent.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement