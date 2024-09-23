Advertisement

Published Sep 23, 2024
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Kansas
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Hudson Clement

RWR

86.2

Garrett Greene

QB

76.4

Wyatt Milum

LT

75.3

Kole Taylor

TE-L

69.7

Treylan Davis

TE-L

66.4

Tomas Rimac

LG

66.0

Nick Malone

RT

64.8

Traylon Ray

SRWR

63.7

Rodney Gallagher

SRWR

60.8

Ric'Darious Farmer*

SRWR

60.0

Johnny Williams*

LT

59.7

CJ Donaldson

HB

59.5

Jahiem White

HB

59.1

Jarel Williams*

LWR

58.8

Brandon Yates

C

56.6

Jaden Bray

LWR

56.4

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

52.6

Nicco Marchio*

QB

34.2

West Virginia's offense vs. Kansas defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

69.0

Receiver/Pass Routes

74.3

Kansas

Coverage

60.9

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

67.9

Kansas

Rushing Defense

65.5

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

67.2

Run Blocking

63.9

Kansas

Pass Rush

60.6

Rush Defense

65.5

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Tyrin Bradley

LOLB

83.3

TJ Jackson

DLE

78.5

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

76.1

Anthony Wilson

FS

70.6

Ben Cutter

MLB

63.5

Sean Martin

DRT

67.7

Caden Biser*

MLB

63.5

Josiah Trotter

MLB

63.3

Ty French

ROLB

62.5

Garnett Hollis

LCB

61.7

Hammond Russell

DRT

59.9

Asani Redwood

LE

59.0

Ayden Garnes

RCB

58.3

Aubrey Burks

SCB

56.5

Dontez Fagan

RCB

56.1

TJ Crandall

LCB

55.8

Nate Gabriel

NT

55.4

Jaheem Joseph

FS

55.3

Trey Lathan

MLB

53.3

Jacolby Spells

LCB

47.5

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Kansas

Passing Offense

58.0


Receiver/Pass Routes

78.2

West Virginia

Coverage

54.3

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Kansas

Rushing Offense

68.9

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

73.2

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Kansas

Pass Blocking

42.1

Run Blocking

63.8

West Virginia

Pass Rush

73.2

Rush Defense

73.2

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against the latest opponent.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

