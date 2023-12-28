Advertisement
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. North Carolina

Zach Anderson • WVSports
Staff Writer
@zachanderson_11

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against North Carolina.

You can find an explanation of the grading system below the article.


OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
Player Position Grade

Hudson Clement

RWR

77.0

Wyatt Milum

LT

72.8

Garrett Greene

QB

69.9

Traylon Ray

RWR

69;.3

Kole Taylor

TE-R

62.4

Brandon Yates

RG

62.2

Nicco Marchiol*

QB

60.5

Johnny Williams IV*

LT

60.0

Sullivan Weidman*

RT

60.0

Jahiem White

HB

59.8

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

58.8

Jaylen Anderson

HB

58.6

Jarel Williams*

SRWR

58.3

EJ Horton*

LWR

57.0

Devin Carter

SRWR

53.9

Rodney Gallagher III

SLWR

52.4

Tomas Rimac

LG

50.4

Treylan Davis

TE-L

50.1

Doug Nester

RT

46.0

DJ Oliver*

HB

38.5

Nick Malone

RT

32.2
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. North Carolina defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

65.3

Receiver/Pass Routes

67.7

North Carolina

Coverage

67.0
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

61.7

North Carolina

Rushing Defense

77.9
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

69.0

Run Blocking

51.8

North Carolina

Pass Rush

55.9

Rush Defense

77.9

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
Player Position Grade

Tyrin Bradley

LOLB

91.0

Lee Kpogba

MLB

80.7

Hammond Russell IV

NT

74.3

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DRE

71.7

Aubrey Burks

FS

71.4

Edward Vesterinen

DLT

69.4

Ben Cutter

WLB

69.3

Marcis Floyd

SCB

69.3

Asani Redwood

RE

68.6

Sean Martin

DRE

67.2

Anthony Wilson

SS

66.1

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

65.8

Caden Biser

MLB

65.0

Jalen Thornton

LE

64.5

Beanie Bishop Jr.

LCB

64.1

Jared Bartlett

LOLB

63.2

Corey McIntyre Jr.*

RE

59.1

Davoan Hawkins

DLE

58.4

Malachi Ruffin

RCB

58.0

Jacolby Spells*

LCB

50.7
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

North Carolina

Passing Offense

57.4


Receiver/Pass Routes

59.4

West Virginia

Coverage

76.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

North Carolina

Rushing Offense

76.4

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

85.7
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

North Carolina

Pass Blocking

66.6

Run Blocking

39.7

West Virginia

Pass Rush

63.9

Rush Defense

85.7

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

