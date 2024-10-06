Advertisement

PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Wyatt Milum

LT

90.8

Jack Sammarco

TE-L

90.1

Tomas Rimac

LG

87.7

Jahiem White

HB

86.4

Garrett Greene

QB

85.2

Johnny Williams*

LR

83.3

Treylan David

TE-L

81.4

Jaylen Anderson

HB

80.7

Nicco Marchiol

QB

76.9

Kole Taylor

TE-R

76.9

Hudson Clement

RWR

70.6

Xavier Bausley*

RT

67.4

Traylon Ray

LWR

69.3

Sullivan Weidman

LG

68.5

Nick Malone

RT

67.4

CJ Donaldson

HB

66.4

Landen Livingston

C

62.5

Jarel Williams

RWR

60.8

CJ Cole*

RWR

60.8

Diore Hubbard*

HB

59.4

Jaden Bray

LWR

57.8

Colin McBee*

TE-L

58.4

Preston Fox*

LWR

57.8

Brandon Yates

C

55.3

Ric'Darious Farmer

SLWR

54.3

Rodney Gallagher

SLWR

52.5

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

52.3

West Virginia's offense vs. Oklahoma State defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

81.5

Receiver/Pass Routes

68.4

Oklahoma State

Coverage

55.8

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

83.2

Oklahoma State

Rushing Defense

50.7

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

92.8

Run Blocking

80.3

Oklahoma State

Pass Rush

52.0

Tackling

33.4

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

80.4

Ayden Garnes

LCB

77.3

TJ Jackson

DRE

77.3

Jaheem Joseph

FS

76.5

Josiah Trotter

MLB

76.1

Tyrin Bradley

LOLB

75.4

Ty French

ROLB

71.9

Hammond Russell

RE

70.9

Anthony Wilson

FS

69.2

TJ Crandall*

RCB

65.2

Dontez Fagan

LCB

64.4

Jacolby Spells

RCB

64.1

Kekeoura Tarnue

SS

60.7

Sean Martin

LE

60.5

Ben Cutter*

MLB

58.4

Aubrey Burks*

SS

58.4

Trey Lathan

MLB

57.0

Garnett Hollis

LCB

56.9

Asani Rdwood

DRE

56.7

Israel Boyce

SS

51.3

Nate Gabriel

NT

50.8

Elijah Kinsler

RE

44.8

Reid Carrico

WLB

35.8

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Oklahoma State

Passing Offense

48.4


Receiver/Pass Routes

66.3

West Virginia

Coverage

72.1

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Oklahoma State

Rushing Offense

65.1

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

90.3

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Oklahoma

Pass Blocking

88.1

Run Blocking

54.1

West Virginia

Pass Rush

57.1

Tackling

90.1

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against the latest opponent.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

