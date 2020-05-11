News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF Review | Looking at West Virginia's wide receivers

West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James led the team last season in receptions and receiving yards.
West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James led the team last season in receptions and receiving yards.
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports
Staff Writer
@PatrickKotnik

West Virginia returns an experienced and deep wide receivers group for the 2020 season led by Sam James and T.J. Simmons.WVSports.com uses statistics and analysis from Pro Football Focus to break d...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}