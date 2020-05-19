News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF Transfer Review: Bryce Brand

Brand has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Brand has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has added another transfer to the program in former Maryland pass rusher Bryce Brand and we examine it by looking back at how he’s fared in his career.

Brand, 5-foot-11, 250-pounds, is being recruited as a bandit linebacker and is the rare graduate transfer that will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He will be able to suit up immediately for the Mountaineers this fall.

He appeared in 26 games with the Terrapins and finished with 12 tackles and a sack during the 12-game slate last season with the Big 10 Conference school.

With the help of PFF, we take a dive into the advanced statistics on how Brand performed during his time with the Terrapins and what can be expected of him in Morgantown.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}