West Virginia has added another transfer to the program in former Maryland pass rusher Bryce Brand and we examine it by looking back at how he’s fared in his career.

Brand, 5-foot-11, 250-pounds, is being recruited as a bandit linebacker and is the rare graduate transfer that will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He will be able to suit up immediately for the Mountaineers this fall.

He appeared in 26 games with the Terrapins and finished with 12 tackles and a sack during the 12-game slate last season with the Big 10 Conference school.

With the help of PFF, we take a dive into the advanced statistics on how Brand performed during his time with the Terrapins and what can be expected of him in Morgantown.