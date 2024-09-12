Podcast: Backyard Brawl Preview and Picks
Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com discuss West Virginia's upcoming rivalry game against Pitt this weekend. They preview the game while also giving their predictions for the game.
They also talk with Jim Hammett of Panther-Lair (https://pittsburgh.rivals.com/) to talk about the Panthers and their 2-0 start to the 2024 season
