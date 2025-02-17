Podcast: Bubble Beware! WVU faces must-win vs Cincinnati?

They discuss the Mountaineers' loss to Baylor on Saturday and where things stand for WVU's NCAA Tournament chances as they start to creep further towards the bubble and further away from a tournament lock. They then briefly talk about WVU Baseball's 3-0 start and the official announcement of the start of spring football.

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker bring another episode of the WVSports.Com podcast.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok