Published Sep 22, 2024
Podcast: What the Kansas win does for WVU as they enter the bye week
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia got a 32-28 win over Kansas on Saturday as they get to 2-2 before their bye week.

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker look at what this means for West Virginia right now as well as what it means going forward for the rest of the season.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon

