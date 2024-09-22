West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Kansas

in other news
Watch: WVU takes part in Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of Kansas game
Watch: WVU takes part in Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of Kansas game
Kansas defense a challenge for West Virginia
West Virginia is going to take on a challenge with the Kansas defense.
Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. Kansas
West Virginia vs. Kansas: A Historical Football Showdown.
West Virginia excites 2026 CB Anthony Atkins
Anthony Atkins has been to West Virginia before but is excited to see how the process continues to develop.
West Virginia looking at all options in secondary
West Virginia has had issues in the secondary.
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Kansas.
----------
