 • Wesley Shoemaker
West Virginia is going to take on a challenge with the Kansas defense.

 • Keenan Cummings
West Virginia vs. Kansas: A Historical Football Showdown.

 • Vernon Bailey
Anthony Atkins has been to West Virginia before but is excited to see how the process continues to develop.

 • Keenan Cummings
West Virginia has had issues in the secondary.

 • Keenan Cummings

 • Wesley Shoemaker
West Virginia is going to take on a challenge with the Kansas defense.

 • Keenan Cummings
West Virginia vs. Kansas: A Historical Football Showdown.

 • Vernon Bailey
Published Sep 22, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Kansas
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Kansas.

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garrett Greene*

64

23

41

Nicco Marchiol

1

1

0

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

CJ Donaldson

35

11

24

Jahiem White*

32

15

17

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Hudson Clement*

61

21

40

Traylon Ray

54

18

36

Rodney Gallagher*

50

16

34

Jaden Bray

17

9

8

Jarel Williams

3

2

1

Ric'Darious Farmer

1

1

0

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Kole Taylor*

55

18

37

Treylan Davis

17

9

8

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Nick Malone*

65

24

41

Tomas Rimac*

65

24

41

Brandon Yates*

65

24

41

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

65

24

41

Wyatt Milum*

62

23

39

Johnny Williams

3

1

2

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

T.J. Jackson*

55

32

23

Sean Martin*

53

33

20

Fatorma Mulbah*

47

31

16

Asani Redwood

27

16

11

Hammond Russell

22

12

10

Nate Gabriel

15

8

7

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Trey Lathan*

68

42

26

Josiah Trotter*

64

39

25

Tyrin Bradley*

47

28

19

Ben Cutter

30

23

7

Ty French

26

16

10

Caden Biser

5

2

3

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Anthony Wilson*

73

44

29

Jaheem Joseph*

72

43

29

Aubrey Burks*

27

17

10

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Ayden Garnes

49

29

20

Jacolby Spells*

43

22

21

Garnett Hollis

38

23

15

TJ Crandall*

27

17

10

Dontez Fagan

15

7

8

