Point guard Curry finding place with West Virginia basketball

When West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with Old Dominion head coach Jeff Jones about point guard Malik Curry the message was clear.

“Jeff said he makes big plays. He made big plays for us,” Huggins said.

Curry put that on display against Eastern Kentucky when the fifth-year senior scored 16 points on 6-8 shooting including making the last three field goals to beat the Colonels.

He played a total of 20-minutes in the game taking over a lead role at the point guard position and providing a spark to the offense.

The senior understands how to get to the rim and finish, which is his calling card. All three of his baskets down the stretch were of that variety to essentially close out the game.

“He just keeps making plays and sometimes you don’t know how he makes them. He’s a great finisher for being that small, he’s a terrific finisher,” Huggins said.

While the Mountaineers will rely on some others to make shots, it’s Curry’s ability to put the ball on the floor and create trouble with what he can do off the bounce. It’s a different dynamic but one that Huggins recruited Curry to do in the absence of former point guard Deuce McBride.

Curry has scored at least 6 points in each of the last four games playing right around 20-minutes per contest. He is still developing as a point guard for the Mountaineers, but seemingly continues to get comfortable with his role on the team and how he could continue to make an impact.

The point guard is known for making plays and now Huggins is seeing it firsthand.

“He’s able to score but it’s in a much different way,” Huggins said.