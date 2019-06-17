Possible late 2019 addition safety Guzman ready to see WVU
Norwalk (Ca.) Cerritos C.C. safety Noah Guzman has traveled an interesting road to get to where he currently finds himself this week. Guzman, 6-foot-0, 203-pounds, played high school football in Ca...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news