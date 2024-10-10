Previewing WVU vs. No. 11 State and reacting to Kelvin Odih's commitment

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com discuss WVU football's upcoming game against No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday, giving their keys to victory and what a win would mean for both teams.

They also have an interview with Bill Seals learning about everything Iowa State.

Finally, they give a brief breakdown of Kelvin Odih, a four-star recruit, who committed to the Mountaineers on Wednesday.

Listen on Amazon

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify