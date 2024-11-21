Looking at remaining targets for West Virginia in the 2025 class

The Mountaineers are now up to 21 total commitments in the current cycle but are still looking to add a number of key pieces across the board at the various spots.

West Virginia has put together a significant chunk of the 2025 recruiting class at this stage, but who are some of the key targets remaining on the board?

In terms of offense, West Virginia is currently full at the quarterback and running back spots but could add one more wide receiver to round things out if the right fit emerges.

In terms of options, the Mountaineers would obviously make an exception for a player the caliber of Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch 2025 wide receiver Samari Reed. The four-star committed to Ole Miss over the summer picking the SEC program over the Mountaineers, Penn State, Clemson, and Kentucky but wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall has a strong connection there.

The Mountaineers have one tight end in the fold, but there is the possibility that the program could look at another depending on if it’s the right fit. A potential option there would be a recent offer in Cincinnati commitment Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding 2025 athlete Demari Witherspoon but the Mountaineers would need to get a visit.

West Virginia could elect to use senior evaluation tape to determine the best option or simply hold the scholarship for the 2026 cycle where the coaching staff is already involved with a number of high level options.

West Virginia has two offensive linemen in the fold but is still searching for another offensive tackle body type as well as an interior option to round out what the Mountaineers have there already.

Parma (Oh.) Padua Franciscan 2025 offensive lineman Brandon Homady took a visit for the Kansas State game and received an offer from West Virginia. The Ohio commitment now plans to take an official visit to Morgantown likely this week.

Plainfield (Il.) Plainfield Central 2025 offensive lineman Kaveon Lee is a recent offer and has plans to visit West Virginia after backing off his pledge to Northern Illinois.The coaching staff also could use senior evaluation in order to find some other options.

On the defensive line, West Virginia has five commitments in place but there is the possibility that the program could look at other options as things continue to progress.

One of those options that has received an offer Athens (Tx.) Trinity Valley C.C. defensive lineman Perry Cole who also has received offers from Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Houston and a number of others. The key will be to get him on campus for a visit.

West Virginia could take one more inside linebacker in this cycle with the coaching staff looking at several options there after some fell off the board in the summer. As far as outside pass rushers, San Mateo (Ca.) College of San Mateo outside linebacker Odera Okaka holds an offer from West Virginia. The Mountaineers jumped into the mix after outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral extended a scholarship offer.

Okaka is coming off a season where he had 41 tackles and 3 sacks and was recently offered by Penn State and a number of others as well. The edge rusher should have two seasons of eligibility remaining and would fill the need at that spot in the class. He took his official visit to West Virginia for the Iowa State game and the program is firmly in the mix along with California, Mississippi State and Penn State.

As for the rest of the secondary, West Virginia has filled many of their needs but some targets remain there although it is unclear if there will be any more additions given the quality that is already in the class at those various spots.