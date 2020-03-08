Birmingham (Ala.) Gardendale quarterback Will Crowder described his first visit to West Virginia earlier this year as ‘eye-opening’ and his most recent stop was just a reassurance of that.

Crowder, 6-foot-3, 192-pounds, had a different experience than his first time in Morgantown as he was able to watch a basketball game and then participate in a scavenger hunt which was designed to get the prospects moving across campus and familiarizing themselves with the environment.