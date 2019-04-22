Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene has his own college decision behind him after committing to West Virginia in early March but the recruiting is far from over.

That’s because Greene has emerged as one of the centerpieces to the Mountaineers efforts in adding even more players to the current class.

As a quarterback the Rivals.com three-star prospect is a natural leader on and off the field and that has only played out on the recruiting trail as well.